Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.