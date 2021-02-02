Mattoon's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
