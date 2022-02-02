Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy with snow showers in the evening evolving to a steady snow after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
