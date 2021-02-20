 Skip to main content
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

