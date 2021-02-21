This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with light rain early. Snow may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
