Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Tuesday. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.