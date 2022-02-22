Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
From severe storms to heavy snow, Central and Southern Illinois will see just about everything over the next 48 hours. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Low-lying areas could flood and creeks and streams could rise due to runoff from expected rains and melted snow on Wednesday evening.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Windy with snow showers before midnight. Becoming mostly clear later. Low 4F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 15 to …
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Mattoon people w…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies…