Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.