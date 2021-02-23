 Skip to main content
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

