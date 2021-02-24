For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
