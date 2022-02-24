This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
