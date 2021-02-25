Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.