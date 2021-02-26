For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
