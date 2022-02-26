For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
