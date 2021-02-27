Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.