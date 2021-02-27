For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. W…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We'll see su…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with light rain early. Snow may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 7…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reac…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Thursday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Ma…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like i…