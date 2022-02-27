 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News