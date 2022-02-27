This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
