This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
