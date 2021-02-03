Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening. Then remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.8. A 20-degree lo…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expe…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.77. We'll see a l…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomo…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomorrow. It lo…