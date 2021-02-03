 Skip to main content
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mattoon Thursday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

