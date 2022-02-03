Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at . A -3-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.