Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Friday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near …
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 18.8. A 20-degree lo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Light snow in the evening. Then remaining cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%…
It will be a cold day in Mattoon, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expe…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mattoon tomo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. …