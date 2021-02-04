Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Friday, Mattoon people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. A 16-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.