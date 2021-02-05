 Skip to main content
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 33.39. A 6-degree low is forcasted. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

