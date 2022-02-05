This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 14F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
