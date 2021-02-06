This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at 9.67. 10 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
