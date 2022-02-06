Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 15F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.