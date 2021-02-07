 Skip to main content
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.03. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

