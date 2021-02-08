Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 20.12. A 18-degree low is forcasted. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
