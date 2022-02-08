 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tips for shoveling snow

Tips for shoveling snow

“Shoveling snow can be a strenuous activity, particularly because cold weather can be taxing on the body”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News