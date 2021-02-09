For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 17.25. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
