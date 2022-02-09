Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Mattoon Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.