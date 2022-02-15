Flood watch issued for Central Illinois

DECATUR — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a flood watch from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon for Central Illinois.

Runoff could result in the flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams could rise out of their banks and low-water crossings could flood.

Moderate to heavy rain is predicted for Wednesday evening, with 1 to 3 inches expected, which could result in flooding, especially where the ground is frozen.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0