Heavy storms expected for Thursday, into the weekend

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois residents of heavy rainfall and potential flooding Thursday evening through the weekend.

Prolonged periods of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend is likely to bring widespread rainfall totals of three to six inches.

"Heaviest rainfall rates from thunderstorms could exceed two inches per hour," the weather service stated. "This amount of rainfall could lead to flooding in streams and urban areas as well as in low lying areas prone to flooding."

Strong to severe thunderstorms could impact areas throughout Central Illinois onThursday with damaging wind gusts, large hail, and localized flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and night. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and flash flooding are the main threats.

"Heavy rainfall remains a serious concern through the upcoming weekend. The latest indications suggest rainfall of 4 to 6 inches along and north of a Danville to Taylorville line today through Sunday," the weather service stated. "This could lead to significant rises on area creeks and streams and produce localized flash flooding."

Thursday's temperatures will reach a high near 84 degrees with south winds of 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

