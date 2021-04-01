 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

