Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
