Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Saturday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 30 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.