Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.