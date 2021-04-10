Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Mattoon. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Expect cl…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected t…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll se…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds…
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see a m…