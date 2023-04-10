Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
