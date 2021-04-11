Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
