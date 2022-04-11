 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News