Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Showers will be moving across central and southern Illinois during the day Tuesday, but more widespread activity is expected Tuesday night with a cold front. Full details in our updated forecast.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain this morning and strong winds this afternoon. Both will return for Thursday
Rain expected for central and southern Illinois Wednesday and more in the forecast for Thursday. Windy both days, but temps will be going down for Thursday. Full details in our latest weather video.
Much of Monday will be dry in central Illinois, but showers will continue across southern Illinois. Rain moves back in for the entire state tonight. Track the rain hour by hour in our forecast video.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Scat…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an u…
Watch now: Damaging wind, flooding, and tornadoes possible in central and southern Illinois Wednesday
A stormy afternoon is expected across Illinois today with heavy rain and lightning being common. A few storms will likely be severe. Here's everything you need to know to be prepared for the day.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 1…