Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.