Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

