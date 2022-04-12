Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.