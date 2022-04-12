Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms in southern Illinois Monday, greater chance for all of Illinois Wednesday
Storms looks likely across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, storms look likely for both southern and central Illinois and some could be severe. Here's all the details.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Good chance of rain this morning and strong winds this afternoon. Both will return for Thursday
Rain expected for central and southern Illinois Wednesday and more in the forecast for Thursday. Windy both days, but temps will be going down for Thursday. Full details in our latest weather video.
Showers will be moving across central and southern Illinois during the day Tuesday, but more widespread activity is expected Tuesday night with a cold front. Full details in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like i…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an u…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…