Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Mattoon. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Today's cond…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…