Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph.