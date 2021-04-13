Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.