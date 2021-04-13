Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm …
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. E…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see t…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Showers and gusty winds early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain…