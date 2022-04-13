Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms in southern Illinois Monday, greater chance for all of Illinois Wednesday
Storms looks likely across southern Illinois this afternoon and evening. For Wednesday, storms look likely for both southern and central Illinois and some could be severe. Here's all the details.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Very little rain Tuesday, but storms likely and severe weather possible Wednesday across Illinois
Enjoy the warmer temperatures and mainly dry conditions today. A cold front will bring storms and possibly damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Here's the latest.
Already cooler today than yesterday, but temps will drop even more for Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected as well. See who has the best chance of snow and when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Some snow around this morning and rain showers will continue through the afternoon. When will we dry out and warm up? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain this morning and strong winds this afternoon. Both will return for Thursday
Rain expected for central and southern Illinois Wednesday and more in the forecast for Thursday. Windy both days, but temps will be going down for Thursday. Full details in our latest weather video.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% ch…
Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an u…