Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.