It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
