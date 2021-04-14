 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Mattoon, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News