Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Mattoon, IL
