Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

