Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Mattoon, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partl…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. E…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predic…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Showers and gusty winds early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 47F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain…