Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Mattoon, IL
