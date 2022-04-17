Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Mattoon, IL

Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.